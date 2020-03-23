Next month’s Weakley County Chamber Awards Banquet is canceled due to the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak.

The banquet annually honors Weakley County’s Business of the Year, Weakley Countian of the Year, Youth Achievement Award, Weakley County Young Professional’s Emerging Leader Award, and the 2019-2020 Chamber President. The event also serves as graduation night for the First Community Bank Youth Leadership and the Leadership Weakley County Classes.

In a release Monday, Chamber Director Barbara Virgin says with the current health concerns in the country, it was decided to cancel this year’s banquet and reschedule Leadership Graduation.

Virgin added that the health and well-being of the Chamber members, Leadership participants, and guests are of the utmost importance to the Chamber.

The First Community Bank Youth Leadership and Leadership Weakley County Class Graduation is rescheduled for Thursday, June 11th, at 5:00 in the UT Martin Watkins Auditorium.