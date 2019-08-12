When Weakley County athletes take the field and court this year, they will be coached by some non-faculty coaches.

The Weakley County School board recently approved:

At Westview, Dusty Gibson to coach cross-country, Kassi Wright for cheerleading, Emily Johnson for girls’ soccer, and Merritt Spence to coach boys’ soccer.

At Dresden, Todd Maxey has been approved to coach Dresden High, Middle, and Elementary cross country, as well as former Dresden head coach Scott Hewett to serve as an assistant coach for the high school football team.

Also approved are Emily Waddell for Greenfield cheerleading, and Clinton Smith to assist with Martin Middle boys’ basketball.

Many of these have already been working with the school system, while others are new this school year.