The Weakley County Commission plans to use a Community Development Block Grant to fund improved emergency communications throughout the county.

The commission met in a special-called session Thursday morning to discuss the grant application, with Commissioner Gary Eddings, who also serves at the Sharon Fire Chief, discussing how the county’s emergency responders will benefit from the much-needed improvements.

Weakley County Sheriff Mike Wilson advised the commission that approving the grant was something they needed to do.

The commission unanimously approved the nearly $274,000 grant, with the fire departments, and possibly Sheriff’s Department, contributing local funds of $48,300 for a total project cost of $322,000.