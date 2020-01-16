Weakley County could soon join the growing list of Second Amendment Sanctuary Counties.

At this week’s meeting of the Greenfield City Board, Greenfield resident Michael Stout spoke about the grassroots organization.

Stout says the new organization had its first meeting last week and is growing in support.

Stout said he wasn’t sure if resolutions would go to the county’s municipalities first and then to the county, or if it would start with the county first then down to the cities.

In the past few months, more than 400 municipalities in 20 states have passed resolutions opposing the enforcement of certain gun laws passed by state or federal lawmakers.