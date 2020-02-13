Early voting numbers increased on the second day of early voting in Weakley County.

According to Administrator of Elections Alex Britt, 127 voters voted early Thursday, compared to 99 on Wednesday, the first day of the early voting period.

Thursday was also the first day for early voting at the Martin City Masonic Lodge satellite voting location in Martin, in which 52 voters voted early Thursday.

Thus far, 296 have voted early for the March 3rd Presidential Preference and County Primaries.

Early voting runs through February 25th.