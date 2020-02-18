Over 550 registered voters have voted early thus far in the March 3 primaries in Weakley County.

In Saturday’s abbreviated early voting hours, 41 voted early, with 108 voters casting early votes Monday, bring the total thus far to 559.

Early voting hours at the Weakley County Election Commission Office in Dresden are Monday through Friday from 8:30 to 4:00 and Saturday from 8:30 to noon.

Voting hours for the Martin City Masonic Lodge early voting satellite location in Martin are Thursday and Friday from 8:30 t0 4:00 and Saturday from 8:30 to noon.

Early voting for the March 3rd Presidential Preference and County Primaries runs through February 25th.