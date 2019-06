Voters in the Martin, Sharon, and Greenfield areas will have a closer option for early voting in 2020.

Weakley County Administrator of Elections Alex Britt told the Health, Education, and Economic Development Committee that the county election commission is starting a pilot program for a remote early voting site.

Britt says the potential site could possibly be located near Westview High School.

Early voting for the Presidential Primary is February 12th through the 25th.