Weakley County Fair begins today, Saturday rodeo with over 130 entries

The preview of the Weakley County Fair begins today in Gleason with a carnival and a country music concert in Dresden tonight.

The carnival opens this morning at 10:00 and runs until 9:00. The carnival will be also be open tomorrow from 10:00 until 9:00 and from 10:00 until 6:00 Sunday.

Hildebrand Amusements has 14 fair rides with all-day wrist bands for $20 dollars.

The carnival is located on West Union Street in Gleason.

Tonight, Nashville recording artist Scotty Morton and his band perform at 8:00 at Wilson Park in Dresden.

Food trucks and concessions will be available.

Also happening tomorrow will be “Farmer for a Day” from 8:00 until 1:00, helicopter rides at noon, and a rodeo, which has over 130 entries, including 20 bullriders, at 8:00. Those events are also taking place in Gleason.