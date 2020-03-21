Beginning Monday, Weakley County government buildings, including the courthouse, will be closed to the public.

According to Weakley County Mayor Jake Bynum, the decision is based upon the rapidly increasing number of confirmed cases across the state and region.

Bynum says while the courthouse will be closed to the public, all of the county departments will still be open and accessible by phone, email, and fax, and until further notice, officials ask all citizens to call the department with which they need to conduct business.

In-home services and the meal delivery program conducted through the Weakley County Office on Aging are continuing on normal schedule until otherwise determined.