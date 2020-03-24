While public access has been restricted, Weakley County government departments are still operating in order to serve citizens.

Weakley County Communications Director Erica Miller Moore released an action plan Tuesday for the county courthouse and county building services.

· The county is urging citizens to call or email departments prior to traveling to any of the county offices, as there may be a way to assist the resident from their home.

· At the courthouse, documents can be placed in the red drop box located at the front door on the south side of the courthouse (Governor Ned Ray McWherter statue side). To ensure quick processing, after making a deposit, please call (731) 364-5414 to inform the department of the deposit.

· At the courthouse, labeled payment boxes are also attached to the building. Payments will only be accepted during business hours, from 8:00 AM – 4:30 PM, Monday through Friday. For the protection of citizens, payment boxes will not be available for making deposits after business hours. Again, to ensure quick processing: after placing a payment into the box, please call (731) 364-5414 to inform the department of the deposit.

· A new centralized phone number, (731) 364-5414, provides callers with a list of all departments in the courthouse.

· The south side of the courthouse doors will also serve as a public notice board for information about various departments.

· A locked dropbox is also available outside of the Weakley County Election Office. Call them at (731) 364-5564 if you need specific help or have questions.

· A list of all departments, contact phone numbers, email listings and more can be found at weakleycountytn.gov.

Citizens are encouraged to follow Weakley County government on Facebook at facebook.com/weakleycounty, and on Twitter @weakleycountytn for the most up-to-date information and changes.