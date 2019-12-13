Members of the Weakley County law enforcement community took 60 less fortunate children Christmas shopping Thursday night during the annual “Shop with Sheriff Smith and Justice.”

Weakley County Sheriff’s Captain Randall McGowan says the children were given $100 each to shop at the Martin Walmart where they were escorted by a law enforcement officer to pick out clothes and toys.

Taking part in the shopping trip were Weakley County Sheriff’s deputies, along with officers from the Martin, Dresden, Greenfield, Gleason, and Sharon Police Departments.

Representatives from the Department of Children’s Service also assisted in the event.

McGowan says each child was given a bible by the Weakley County Sheriff’s Department and First Baptist Church of Martin supplied each child with a new pillow and a gift bag.

Money was raised for the annual event during a golf tournament held earlier this year

Captain McGowan says the law enforcement community thanks the businesses who sponsored holes in the tournament, along with those who participated in the tournament, as well as the various people who gave money to officers in the store Thursday night to help cover costs.

The shopping event is named “Shop with Sheriff Smith and Justice” after the children’s book published by Weakley County Sheriff’s Investigator Eric Smith.