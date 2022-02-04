February 4, 2022
Weakley County Mayor proclaims Career and Technical Education Month

Career and Technical Education (CTE) teachers and student organization officers gathered at the Weakley County Courthouse to hear Mayor Jake Bynum proclaim February CTE Month. Shown here are (far left section, left to right) Sam Laws, Dresden FFA; Paige Mallon, Dresden FBLA; Jacey McClure, Dresden FBLA; Morgan Richards, Dresden FCCLA; Abigail Rother, Dresden FCCLA; Adrianne Todd, Dresden FFA; Amanda Perry, Dresden FFA; Autumn Brackett, Dresden FCCLA; Lee Anne Morefield and Lauren Jones, Dresden FCCLA and HOSA; (center from back, left to right) Jonathan Smart, Jason Kemp, Archie Rich, Jonathan Holden, McKenzie Hurst, Matthew Humphrey, Kyle Rogers, Stacey Lockhart, Whitney Cates, Pat Phillips, School Board Member Martin Hamlin, Kimberly Elliott, Carolyn Glover, Jessica McGuffin, Lauren Freeman, Jessica Browning, County Mayor Jake Bynum, CTE Director Lindsey Parham; (far right section, front to back, left to right) Natalie Williams, Westview HOSA; Addy Hall, Westview HOSA; Gloria Hogan, Westview HOSA/Tennessee HOSA; Samantha Hurt, Westview FBLA; Ellie Blackburn, Westview FBLA; Tara Perry, Westview FCCLA; Harley Kiser-Bush, Westview FCCLA; Anna Claire Gullien, Westview FCCLA; Kate Stroh, Westview FCCLA; Bailey Meacham, Westview FCCLA; Abigail Colarullo, Westview FFA; Baylah Pettit, Westview FFA; Isabella Reddick, Westview FFA; Jacob Foltz, Westview FBLA; Chase Winschel, Westview FBLA; Weston Rowlett, Westview FBLA.

In recognition of February’s nationwide designation as Career and Technical Education (CTE) month, Weakley County Mayor Jake Bynum crafted a proclamation underscoring such programs “ensure that employers have access to a qualified and thriving workforce.”

He presented the proclamation to Weakley County Schools CTE teachers and officers of Career and Technical Student Organizations at the Weakley County Courthouse on Wednesday, February 2.

To the group gathered, including School Board Member Martin Hamlin and WCS Director of CTE Lindsey Parham, Bynum praised CTE programs for providing “authentic, meaningful experience.” He underscored CTE courses address the challenges expressed by business and industry leaders as they attempt to fill the skills gaps in CTE-related fields including healthcare, energy, advanced manufacturing, cybersecurity and information technology.

“Mayor Bynum’s acknowledgement of the critical role education plays in economic development is valued by Weakley County Schools, and we appreciate his ongoing support as we continue to develop programs which feed workforce gaps,” said Randy Frazier, Director of Weakley County Schools of the proclamation.

County CTE teachers and their focus areas are:

Dresden — Jason Kemp, Jonathan Holden, and Jessica Browning, Agriculture; Whitney Cates BSN, RN, Health Science; Stacey Lockhart, Business; Pat Phillips, Human Studies.
Gleason – Archie Rich, Agriculture, McKenzie Hurst, Human Studies, Sean Stephenson, Business.
Greenfield – Julie Sims, Business; Matthew Humphrey, Agriculture.
Westview – Lauren Freeman, Human Studies; Jessica McGuffin BSN, RN, and Carolyn Glover, BSN, RN Health Science; David Hochreiter, Kyle Rogers, Agriculture; Kimberly Elliott and Brian Haskins, Business; and Jennifer Wenz, Digital Art.

CTE teachers also serve as advisors for their focus’ Career and Technical Student Organizations: Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA); Family, Career, and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA); FFA; and HOSA – Future Health Professionals, formerly known as Health Occupations Students of America.

(Karen Campbell, Weakley County Schools Communications Director)

