Weakley County Mayor proclaims Career and Technical Education Month

In recognition of February’s nationwide designation as Career and Technical Education (CTE) month, Weakley County Mayor Jake Bynum crafted a proclamation underscoring such programs “ensure that employers have access to a qualified and thriving workforce.”

He presented the proclamation to Weakley County Schools CTE teachers and officers of Career and Technical Student Organizations at the Weakley County Courthouse on Wednesday, February 2.

To the group gathered, including School Board Member Martin Hamlin and WCS Director of CTE Lindsey Parham, Bynum praised CTE programs for providing “authentic, meaningful experience.” He underscored CTE courses address the challenges expressed by business and industry leaders as they attempt to fill the skills gaps in CTE-related fields including healthcare, energy, advanced manufacturing, cybersecurity and information technology.

“Mayor Bynum’s acknowledgement of the critical role education plays in economic development is valued by Weakley County Schools, and we appreciate his ongoing support as we continue to develop programs which feed workforce gaps,” said Randy Frazier, Director of Weakley County Schools of the proclamation.

County CTE teachers and their focus areas are:

Dresden — Jason Kemp, Jonathan Holden, and Jessica Browning, Agriculture; Whitney Cates BSN, RN, Health Science; Stacey Lockhart, Business; Pat Phillips, Human Studies.

Gleason – Archie Rich, Agriculture, McKenzie Hurst, Human Studies, Sean Stephenson, Business.

Greenfield – Julie Sims, Business; Matthew Humphrey, Agriculture.

Westview – Lauren Freeman, Human Studies; Jessica McGuffin BSN, RN, and Carolyn Glover, BSN, RN Health Science; David Hochreiter, Kyle Rogers, Agriculture; Kimberly Elliott and Brian Haskins, Business; and Jennifer Wenz, Digital Art.

CTE teachers also serve as advisors for their focus’ Career and Technical Student Organizations: Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA); Family, Career, and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA); FFA; and HOSA – Future Health Professionals, formerly known as Health Occupations Students of America.

(Karen Campbell, Weakley County Schools Communications Director)