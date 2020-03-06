The discussion of refugees and refugee settlements in Weakley County is heading for the County Commission later this month.

Thursday, the county’s Public Safety Committee discussed a resolution drafted that would be sent to Governor Bill Lee regarding the county’s stance on refugees in the county.

Commissioner David Hawks told the committee what the resolution was about.

The resolution passed the Public Safety Committee and will move on to the HEED Committee next week before being presented on March 16th to the full Weakley County Commission.