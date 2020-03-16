Following Governor Bill Lee’s mandate Monday for Tennessee school districts to close by this Friday as a precaution against the COVID-19 coronavirus, Weakley County Schools are closed through March 31st.

Following Monday night’s Weakley County Commission meeting, Weakley County Director of Schools Randy Frazier told Thunderbolt Radio News…

This week, a complete lunch and a breakfast item will be available via drive through at Dresden K-8, Gleason, Greenfield, Martin Elementary, Sharon, and Westview from 11:00 to 1:00.

Parents can collect their child’s medications from their school nurses from 8:00 until 3:00 Tuesday and Wednesday of this week.

Frazier also plans on keeping residents informed with a daily webcast this week.

Frazier says Weakley County Sheriff Mike Wilson has volunteered his department’s services to help with meal deliveries and other county officials have also offered to help with meals during this time.