The TVA is awarding $5,000 in grant money to Weakley County Schools to use toward science, technology, engineering, and math education projects.

The grant money will be matched with funds from Weakley County Schools’ Career Technical Education budget to cover the $10,000 expenditure of providing mobile STEM labs for each of the county middle schools.

The mobile labs will be comprised of four sections: science (building manipulatives and robotics), technology (sensors, cables, batteries, motors), engineering (building manipulatives), and math (K’NEX building parts).

Each section will include lab activities and guidance for teachers on how to best incorporate the activities in standards-based instruction.