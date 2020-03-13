Weakley County Schools will continue classes next week, but nonessential activities will be suspended, according to Director Randy Frazier in an announcement to the school board, school principals, and staff today.

Frazier referenced the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Interim Guidance for Administrators of US K-12 Schools and Childcare Programs as the basis for the decision.

“There have been no confirmed cases in our county,” he noted. “We are following the CDC no-confirmed-case procedural guidance. That guidance is to remain open and take appropriate measures to limit group gatherings and postpone non-critical school and community events.”

Effective immediately, Weakley County Schools will be postponing field trips, athletic events including after school practices, and community events hosted on campuses until March 30. The scheduled March 19 pre-K and kindergarten registration is included in the list of suspended activities.

The after-school programs at Dresden Elementary, Martin Primary and Martin Elementary will remain open.

Until further notice, parents or guardians are allowed to bring medicines or other essential items to the school office; however, other visitors for lunch or classroom activities are suspended.

Spring break was already on the calendar for March 23-27.

“The COVID-19 situation is changing by the hour and we may have to consider further postponements and alterations after March 30,” Frazier concluded.