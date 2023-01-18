Weakley County Schools ‘Teachers of the Year’ announced

The 2023-2024 Weakley County Schools Teachers of the Year have been announced.

Each year, ballots are distributed at the building level to identify the best candidates for each grade band: Pre-K through 4th grade, 5th grade through 8th, and 9th through 12th. Educators in each school vote and ultimately select the winners for each school. After those designees are identified, a district selection committee meets to review contender entries and choose district level winners.

The 2023-24 winners per grade band and school are:

Pre-K through 4th Grade

• Melissa Sides, Dresden Elementary School

• Brittany Bargery, Gleason School

• Alyse Darby, Greenfield School

• Allie Crews, Martin Elementary School

• Angela Sams, Martin Primary School

• Allison Stockton, Sharon School

5th Grade through 8th Grade

• Susan Kendall, Dresden Middle School

• Amy Orr, Gleason School

• Anna Bryant, Greenfield School

• Brittan Knott, Martin Elementary School

• Dena Carter, Martin Middle School

• Robert Browning, Sharon School

9th Grade through 12th Grade

• Rachel Abbott, Dresden High School

• Rebecca Covington, Gleason School

• Denise Douglas, Greenfield School

• Jennifer Wenz, Westview High School

The district selection committee met on January 11 to select the district’s representatives that will advance to the regional level. The district level winners are:

• Allison Stockton, Sharon School: Pre-K through 4th grade

• Dena Carter, Martin Middle School: 5th through 8th grade

• Rachel Abbott, Dresden High School: 9th through 12th grade

Eligibility and selection criteria as set by the state require that the candidate be a full-time, certified teacher who spends the majority of the school day in direct instruction to students. Candidates must have a minimum of three years of experience as a teacher in Tennessee schools and a track record of exceptional gains in student learning.

Teachers of the Year must be effective, creative, poised, articulate, exceptionally dedicated, knowledgeable, and skilled. They are leaders in the community and in the school, active in extracurricular activities, and inspire students of all backgrounds and abilities to learn.

“It is quite an honor to be selected Teacher of the Year at any level,” mentioned Donald Ray High, the county’s 6th-12th Grade Instructional Supervisor who oversees the process. “We all see the great work each of these teachers do each day and it’s wonderful to get this peer recognition.”

Supervisor of Elementary Instruction Terri Stephenson added, “We had excellent candidates, and it was a very tough selection of the committee. We know that those who were selected will do well at the next level and represent the district and their fellow teachers very well.”

“What an achievement,” noted Assistant Director of Schools Betsi Foster. “We are so proud of each one of these educators. We are thrilled that they are getting recognition for the positive impact they make every day in the lives of students in Weakley County Schools.”

The Tennessee Department of Education oversees the Teacher of the Year program in order to recognize and honor outstanding teachers in Tennessee. Regional teachers of the year are included in education policy making through the Teacher Advisory Council.

(Erica Moore, Weakley County Schools Communications Director)