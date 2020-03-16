Governor Bill Lee released a statement this morning urging every school district in Tennessee to “close as soon as possible.” The statement came while Weakley County Schools district and school administrators were in a meeting discussing COVID-19, and director Randy Frazier immediately announced schools will be closed beginning tomorrow and will remain closed until at least April 1.

Implications for the closure resulted in some immediate decisions. Other issues are under discussion as more information is received from state and federal sources.

Frazier pointed to the following as immediate actions:

· While many school systems are reporting the use of online classes, the lack of access among much of the Weakley County population means that option is not viable.

· Meals will be provided during closure. Any child under 18 years of age is eligible and must be present to receive the meals. This week – March 16-20 – a complete lunch and a breakfast item will be available via drive through at Dresden K-8, Gleason, Greenfield, Martin Elementary, Sharon and Westview from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Details are being worked out regarding subsequent weeks, however, Frazier underscored meals will be provided.

· Parents can collect their child’s medications from their school nurses from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday of this week.

· The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends no gatherings of more than 50 people for at least 8 weeks. As stated in an earlier press release, all school-related activities and events are suspended indefinitely.

Weakley County Director of Schools Randy Frazier has maintained contact with local health authorities, school superintendents across Tennessee, and state officials throughout the weekend in the ever-evolving response to COVID-19/corona virus. As of Monday afternoon, no confirmed cases have been reported in Weakley County.

“We all have a responsibility to act wisely and safely and follow the advice of social distancing. If we don’t, we are probably looking at further restrictions at the national level,” acknowledged Frazier.

For the duration of this school closure, updates will be posted at www.weakleyschools.com.