The Weakley County Sheriff’s Department is warning residents about a phone scam.

Weakley County Sheriff’s Investigator Marty Plunk tells Thunderbolt Radio News that someone is calling local residents and stating they are from the Sheriff’s Department and are using actual names of officers and even used the name of Sheriff Mike Wilson in an incident Wednesday.

Plunk says the scammer is telling residents they either have an arrest warrant or that bond money is needed and asking for money orders or gift cards.

According to Investigator Plunk, some Weakley County residents fell victim to the scam Thursday.

Plunk says if you receive a call from the Sheriff’s Department asking for a money order or gift card, that it is a scam and to hang up the phone.