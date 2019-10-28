After two years of discussion, the formation of the Weakley County Sports Hall of Fame is now a reality.

Executive Director John Hatler says the effort was spearheaded by Coach Lin Dunn, who has been inducted into multiple Sports Hall of Fames (National, State, and Local) and former Past President and Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame Board Member Wayne McCreight.

So, who’s eligible for the Weakley County Sports Hall of Fame?

Hatler also describes additional plans for the Weakley County Sports Hall of Fame.

The Inaugural Class will be announced on April 23, with the Class of 2020 being inducted on August 15th.

A website, social media presence, and the list of the board of directors will be released after the first of the year.