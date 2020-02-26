The Weakley County Sports Hall of Fame is full speed ahead after officially launching its website Wednesday.

The website can be found here.

Executive Director John Hatler says, “We are excited to get this phase up and going. Our goal is to be cutting edge, and a leader when it comes to the recollection, celebration, and promotion of athletics and they role they play in strong, healthy communities.”

The entire board convened for their first meeting on January 15th. The members include: Alex Bynum, Dr. Keith Carver, Jimbo Davis, Cathy Dunagan, Preston Frazier (Secretary), Melinda Goode, Todd Hampton, John Hatler (Executive Director), Kay Hudson, Andrea Hughes (Treasurer), Randy Huffstetler, Larry Kelly, Lee Lawrence, John Liggett, Wayne McCreight (Senior Advisor), Keely Wilson-Nanney, Melissa Overton (Event Director), Johnny Shanklin, Allen Riggs, and Tara Tansil.

WNBA Championship Coach Lin Dunn serves in an advisory capacity.

Hall of Fame nomination forms can be found online or from any board member. Nominations will be accepted until March 15, 2020, and the inaugural class will be announced during lunch at the Weakley County Sports Hall of Fame Golf Scramble on April 23rd.

The four person scramble will be held at the Persimmon Hills Golf Course in Sharon, with registration beginning at 11:00, lunch will be served from 11:30 to 12:15, and the shotgun start is slated for 12:30.

Registration forms for the golf scramble can be found online, at Persimmon Hills Golf Course, or from any Hall of Fame Board Member.