The Weakley County School Resource Officer program will soon be fully-staffed with an officer in each school in the county.

Safe Schools Coordinator Lorna Benson says one position at Dresden High School remains to be filled, but that Weakley County Sheriff Mike Wilson and the Sheriff’s office are actively interviewing candidates.

Brian Cooper began his duties at Greenfield School on January 7th and Jonathan McDowell just began his full-time duties at Gleason School this week.

Steve Fulcher has been assigned to Sharon School and will begin shadowing the SROs at Martin Primary/Elementary, Martin Middle, and Westview High School as soon as a replacement deputy has been hired.

Kristen Childress began her training at the Police Academy at the end of December and will shadow after her graduation. After which, Officer Childress will be assigned to Dresden Elementary and Middle Schools.

Cody Stewart has been assigned at Martin Primary School and is scheduled to begin Police Academy next month and has already begun his shadowing.

Benson says Sheriff Wilson plans for all officers to complete their SRO training during the summer so the program will be fully implemented by the 2019-20 school year.