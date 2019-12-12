Thursday’s WCMT-Skyhawk Can Caravan obliterated last year’s numbers with over 12,000 cans donated by Weakley County students.

This year’s total of 12,084 cans is almost 4,500 more cans than last year’s total of 7,592.

The collection included 1,662 cans from Martin Primary, 2,453 from Martin Elementary, 2,696 cans from Martin Middle, 1,000 cans from Gleason, 1,422 from Greenfield, and 30 cans from Sharon School.

A large donation was also collected at Central Christian Academy in Martin, where Headmaster Bro. Larry Reagan told Thunderbolt Radio News about the school’s participation in the caravan…

The canned foods are donated to the food pantry of We Care Ministries of Martin which helps feed the needy in Weakley County.

Westview High School did not participate in this year’s event and the Dresden schools support Santa’s Helpers in Dresden.

The annual can caravan is a partnership with Thunderbolt Radio and Digital and UT Martin Athletics.