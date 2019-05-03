The Weakley County School Board recognized this year’s Teachers of the Year during Thursday night’s school board meeting.

The 2019-20 Building Level Teachers of the Year are:

Pre-K through 4th Grade

Teresa Wainscott – Dresden Elementary School

Kara Atkins – Gleason School

Johnna Taylor – Greenfield School

Megan Moore – Martin Elementary School

Tiffany Frazier -Martin Primary School

Nicole Hicks – Sharon School

5th Grade through 8th Grade

Lynn Brasfield – Dresden Middle School

Amy Orr – Gleason School

Anna Bryant – Greenfield School

Robin Pape – Martin Elementary School

Samantha Vaughn – Martin Middle School

Steve Douglas – Sharon School

9th Grade through 12th Grade

Stanton Watson – Dresden High School

Melissa Stafford – Gleason School

Matt Butler – Greenfield School

Ed Baker – Westview High School

District Level Teachers of the Year

Pre-K through 4th – Tiffany Frazier – Martin Primary

5th through 8th – Lynn Brasfield – Dresden Middle School

9th through 12th – Stanton Watson – Dresden High School