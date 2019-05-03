The Weakley County School Board recognized this year’s Teachers of the Year during Thursday night’s school board meeting.
The 2019-20 Building Level Teachers of the Year are:
Pre-K through 4th Grade
- Teresa Wainscott – Dresden Elementary School
- Kara Atkins – Gleason School
- Johnna Taylor – Greenfield School
- Megan Moore – Martin Elementary School
- Tiffany Frazier -Martin Primary School
- Nicole Hicks – Sharon School
5th Grade through 8th Grade
- Lynn Brasfield – Dresden Middle School
- Amy Orr – Gleason School
- Anna Bryant – Greenfield School
- Robin Pape – Martin Elementary School
- Samantha Vaughn – Martin Middle School
- Steve Douglas – Sharon School
9th Grade through 12th Grade
- Stanton Watson – Dresden High School
- Melissa Stafford – Gleason School
- Matt Butler – Greenfield School
- Ed Baker – Westview High School
District Level Teachers of the Year
- Pre-K through 4th – Tiffany Frazier – Martin Primary
- 5th through 8th – Lynn Brasfield – Dresden Middle School
- 9th through 12th – Stanton Watson – Dresden High School