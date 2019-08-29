A Weakley County woman is charged after her three-year-old son suffered hot water burns earlier this week, but was not taken for medical treatment.

Weakley County Sheriff’s Captain Randall McGowan says deputies were called Thursday to a residence on Paris Highway 54 east of Dresden for a welfare check.

There, deputies found the three-year-old boy with second and third degree burns to his face and back.

It was later learned that a four-year-old sibling had poured very hot water on the child by accident Tuesday, but no one had taken the child for medical treatment.

Captain McGowan says the child was flown by Air Evac to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in Memphis.

Based on the fact that the child was not taken for treatment, McGowan says the boy’s mother, 28-year-old Catherine Kay Maiullo was arrested and charged with child abuse and neglect.