Here’s an update on the weather this weekend into Monday.

Expect thunderstorms to move into east-central Arkansas and North Mississippi during Saturday afternoon. A few strong to severe storms are possible. This threat will expand over the entire Mid-South Saturday night and continue on Sunday and probably into Monday. Right now the better chance of severe weather appears to be on Sunday though confidence of severe weather timing is low.

Damaging winds are the main threat this weekend with large hail a secondary threat. Locally heavy rainfall is also possible.