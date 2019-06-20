Wes Johnson is the new head football coach of the Dresden Lions.

Principal Chuck West tells Thunderbolt Radio News that along with his football coaching duties, Johnson will teach history at Dresden High School.

Johnson is a native of McNairy County and a McNairy Central High School graduate.

He attended UT Martin and was a graduate assistant with the UTM football program until he graduated.

Johnson has coached at Morristown East and McNairy Central.

He was a graduate assistant at Southern Methodist University in Dallas before accepting a position with Arkansas as a quality control coach.

Coach Johnson is married to Hannah Johnson and the two are expecting their first child in July.