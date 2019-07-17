A joint investigation by the TBI and the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office has resulted in the indictment of a Savannah teenager in connection with a 2018 homicide.

TBI Public Information Officer for West Tennessee Keli McAlister says on July 26, 2018, TBI agents joined Hardin County Sheriff’s deputies in investigating the death of 19-year-old Bruce Lee Deloit.

Deloit was found fatally wounded at the home of then 17-year-old Steven Hicks Jr. at 40 Hamburg Loop near Savannah.

During the course of the investigation, agents learned that, previous to arriving at the residence, three male teenagers had stolen several firearms from a nearby home.

Shortly after returning to 40 Hamburg Loop, Deloit was shot and killed.

The investigation also determined the three teenagers were drinking and using marijuana during this time.

On Monday, the Hardin County Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Hicks, now 18, with one count of Reckless Homicide.

McAlister says while Hicks was a juvenile at the time of the incident, he has since been transferred as an adult to Hardin County Circuit Court.

On Wesdnesday, Hicks was booked into the Hardin County Jail and released on his own recognizance pending his first court appearance on July 22nd.