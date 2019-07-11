After a three-day federal jury trial in Jackson, a West Tennessee man has been found guilty of illegal possession of an explosive device.

U.S. Attorney for West Tennessee Michael Dunavant says on August 28th last year, TBI agents began investigating Jonathan Edward White, of Hardin County, where agents determined that White might be in possession of an explosive device.

That same day, White met with undercover agents and provided them with a pipe bomb, with Special Operations personnel from the THP responding to render the explosive device safe.

White faces up to 10 years in federal prison, with three years of supervised release, and a $250,000 dollar fine.

Sentencing or White is set for October 10th.