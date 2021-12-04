Westview Captures Gold Ball

The Westview Chargers played an aggressive game and overwhelmed the Hampton Bulldogs Saturday in Chattanooga to capture the BlueCross Bowl TSSAA 2A State Championship 55 to 14.

Hampton scored first after an over 9 minute drive, but Westview responded with a quick touchdown, a forced turnover and another stint in the end zone to take the lead 14 to 8. Hampton would tie it up at the top of the second quarter, but the scoring for the rest of the game would all go to the Chargers as they put up 41 unanswered points.

The win marks the first state football title in Westview’s history.