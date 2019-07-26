Football season is right around the corner, and new Westview football coach Matt McConnell is ready to get his first season as a Charger underway.

At Thursday night’s Charger Pep and Pack event in downtown Martin, McConnell spoke with Thunderbolt Radio about how his team is adapting to their new coach.

With the Chargers’ first game just a few weeks away, Coach McConnell expressed his excitement, and spoke about how respectful his group of guys is.

When the Chargers take the field at Hardy Graham Stadium in August, all eyes will be on the Chargers’ standout sophomore quarterback Ty Simpson. Not only can he play the game of football, Coach McConnell says Simpson is an outstanding leader on and off the field.

Coach McConnell also took a moment to introduce his assistant coaching staff.

The Chargers’ first game is set for August 23 at UTM’s Hardy Graham Stadium as they look to end a four-game losing streak to the Dresden Lions that dates back to the fall of 2015.