A Westview High School student was arrested Tuesday after a shotgun and ammunition were found in his vehicle on school property.

Martin Assistant Police Chief Phillip Fuqua says around 2:00 Tuesday afternoon, Westview Resource Officer Jason Arant learned that a student might have a weapon of some kind in their vehicle.

After Officer Arant located the student, 18-year-old Benjamin G. O’Guinn, of Martin, a search of his vehicle in the school parking lot revealed a Remington shotgun and ammunition.

Assistant Chief Fuqua says no threats were made to anyone during the incident and the weapon was never carried inside the school.

O’Guinn is charged with Carrying Weapons on School Property and will be arraigned Monday in Weakley County General Sessions court.