Westview Chargers kicker JT Carver has received an offer to play football for the University of Tennessee.

The incoming senior posted the announcement on his Twitter account with a picture alongside Vols Coach Jeremy Pruitt.

Carver was 57-for-57 on extra point attempts for the Chargers this season. He is also being evaluated as a 5-star recruit, and was just ranked as the 14th best kicker in the nation by Kohl’s Kicking.