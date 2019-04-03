Westview Chargers baseball standout Drew Bell announced on Twitter Saturday that he’s committing to the UT Martin Skyhawks.

Along with UTM, the University of Memphis, Southwest Community College, Dyersburg State, and Arkansas State were all in the running for Bell, but he tells Thunderbolt Radio News why, ultimately, he chose to play for the Skyhawks.

Bell says there’s going to be a transition from playing high school baseball to playing Division I college baseball.

Bell is a three sport athlete at Westview, playing baseball, basketball, and football, and says he believes playing multiple sports makes for a better athlete.

Drew Bell will officially sign with the UT Martin Skyhawks Tuesday at 11:00 at Westview High School.

(photo: Westview Baseball Twitter)