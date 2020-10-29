The four year cycle to reclassify each high school in every sport played under the TSSAA is under way again for the first time since 2016.

Last Friday night, Westview High School Principal Jeromy Davidson told WCMT Sports more about the situation.

Coach Davidson says the Chargers football team will be in the Double-A classification next year, and says this could bring back an old rivalry.

As for now, the “Football Chargers” have secured their spot in the Triple-A playoffs with Milan still to play Friday night. Kickoff is set for 7:00, with airtime at 6:30 on Mix 101.3.