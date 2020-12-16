Westview senior kicker JT Carver signed his commitment papers Wednesday for the Tennessee Volunteers.

He told Thunderbolt Radio News if his choice has always been Tennessee…

(AUDIO)

During his career at Westview, Carver scored 195 points and was 147 of 154 in extra points, including 66 in a row.

He says Wednesday’s signing was the culmination of a lot of hard work.

(AUDIO)

Carver is committing as a Preferred Walk On to the Volunteers program and he tells us what the Tennessee program is getting in JT Carver.

(AUDIO)

Carver will be enrolling at UT in January and will be immediately eligible to participate in winter and spring drills.

(photo: (l-r) Keith Carver, JT Carver, Hollianne Carver)