Westview Chargers standout pitcher Malik Pogue has signed to continue his baseball career with the Southwest Saluqis.

Pogue wrapped up his senior year with Westview last week, and tallied 48 strikeouts in 48 1/3 innings pitched this season. He gave up only 27 runs, and finished (3-1) in 11 appearances on the mound.

At the plate, Pogue totaled 32 hits, 23 RBIs, one homerun, and found home plate 15 times.

Pogue was also awarded the District 13-AA Player of the year, and his coach, Danny Giles, was awarded the Coach of the Year in District 13-AA.

After Westview’s graduation next week, Pogue will continue his career as he joins Erik Schoenrock’s Saluqi squad, and will look to take the field next spring.

*Photo courtesy of Westview High School’s Facebook page.