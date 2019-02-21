Westview quarterback Ty Simpson has received another offer from a power conference school. Virginia Tech is the latest school to try to recruit the Class of 2022 prospect.

Simpson came to national attention when Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh invited him to their campus and gave him his first big league offer last spring. He has also received an offer from the University of Kentucky and Mississippi State, where his dad, Jason Simpson played college ball.

Throughout last summer, Simpson kept racking up the offers as the University of Tennessee and the Commodores of Vanderbilt also offered the young star quarterback.

Simpson will get to showcase his talents once again with spring training in May, before the 7-on-7 passing leagues get under way this summer.

Westview’s first game of 2019 will be against the Dresden Lions Friday, August 23rd at UTM.