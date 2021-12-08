Westview’s Ty Simpson named TSSAA Class 2A Mr. Football

More accolades for Westview’s Ty Simpson, as the Westview senior quarterback is the TSSAA Tennessee Titans Mr. Football Award winner for Class 2A.

The awards were announced during a ceremony Tuesday at Nissan Stadium in Nashville.

Peabody’s Khalik Ganaway was the Mr. Football winner in Class 1A.

After winning the Class 2A State Championship on Saturday, Simpson was also named the Gatorade Player of the Year in Tennessee on Monday.

During an appearance on WCMT’s “Good Times in the Morning” this week, Simpson talked about the long season and the hard work put in by the entire team.

Simpson has committed to the University of Alabama and will officially sign with the Crimson Tide on December 15.