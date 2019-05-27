The wife of the McKenzie Chief of Police has been indicted on a $60,000 dollar theft charge.

The Carroll County News Leader reports 60-year-old Deborah Moates, the wife of McKenzie Police Chief Craig Moates, has been charged with stealing from a software business in Franklin, where she had worked as a bookkeeper.

TBI spokesperson Susan Niland says the investigation showed Moates had used the business credit card for her personal use, was overpaying herself salary, and put money from the company bank account into bank accounts of family members.

Moates was indicted by the Williamson County Grand Jury on May 13th with one count of Theft over $60,000.

She was arrested last week and booked into the Williamson County Jail on a $25,000 bond.