Greenfield Lady Jacket Basketball Coach Willie Trevathan has accepted an assistant coaching position for the UT Martin Women’s Basketball team under head coach Kevin McMillan.

In his 19 seasons at Greenfield, Coach Trevathan posted a 383-160 overall record. He also earned the 2018 State of Tennessee Girls Basketball Coach of the Year Award, as well as All-West Tennessee Coach of the Year, and seven District 13-A Coach of the Year awards.

Coach Trevathan was also a teacher, athletic director, and assistant principal at Greenfield High School. He will assume his position August 1st.