A Kentucky Transportation Cabinet contractor has planned a work zone starting Wednesday at the US 641 intersection with KY 821/Sycamore Street in Murray.

Cabinet spokesperson Keith Todd says the contractor will be removing the ramp that carries traffic from US 641/12th Street northbound to Sycamore Street eastbound, as well as replacing curb and drainage at the intersection.

Motorists should be alert for lane restrictions along US 641 near the 7.15 milepoint.

The project is part of a group Highway Safety Improvement Project (HSIP) that includes safety improvements at several locations. Work at this site in Murray is expected to take about 2 weeks to complete, weather permitting.

Motorists should use appropriate caution where equipment, flaggers, and construction personnel are along the roadway in close proximity to traffic flow.

Motorists should be alert for changes in traffic flow at the intersection once the work is completed.