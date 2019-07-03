Tens of thousands of professional and amateur poker players go on a pilgrimage to Las Vegas every summer in hopes of returning home richer and having considerable bragging rights competing in the World Series of Poker.

Five years ago, Jimmy White, of Union City, had the opportunity to compete in the marquee contest and tells Thunderbolt Radio News about the experience.

White says a group of local players compete each year to send a representative to the main event, including this year’s winner, Roscoe Thompson, of Dyersburg.

White says poker is a game of luck, but there is one particular skill he feels is most important.

The 50th edition of the $10,000 dollar buy-in no-limit Texas Hold ‘em World Series of Poker kicks off today in Las Vegas. It runs through July 16th.