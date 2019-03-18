Advance tickets are now on sale for the 51st Annual UT Martin Spring College Rodeo.

The award-winning rodeo will be Thursday, April 11 through Saturday, April 13 at the Ned McWherter Ag Pavillion on the campus of UT Martin.

Advance tickets are now available for Friday and Saturday sessions only.

Friday night’s advance adult ticket is on sale for $8 while children ages 6-12 and UT Martin students with a valid Skyhawk Card are on sale early for $6. Saturday’s admission is $10 in advance for adults and $6 for children ages 6-12 as well as UT Martin students with a valid Skyhawk ID.

General admission adult tickets at the door are $10 for the Friday night session and $7 for children ages 6-12/UT Martin students with valid identification. Saturday’s general admission tickets are $12 for adults and $7 for children ages 6-12/UT Martin students with a valid ID card.

All Thursday night tickets are $6 apiece. Children ages 5 and under get in free all three nights at the UT Martin Rodeo. A weekend pass – which is good for all three performances – is also available for $20.

Advance tickets are available until April 7 at: UT Martin University Center and Weakley Farmers Co-Op in Martin; A to Z Vet Supply in Dresden; Brawner’s Boots in Greenfield; Wood Communication Cellular Source in Union City; and Cellular Connection in Fulton, Kentucky.

Tickets are also available by calling the Skyhawk Ticket Office at (731) 881-7207.