An agriculture helicopter sprayer crashed in a cornfield north of the North Fork Obion River off Highway 118 north of Dresden Saturday slightly injuring the pilot.

The pilot apparently accidentally clipped a WCMES power line causing the crash.

The pilot, Robert Stephenson, of Little, Arkansas, was taken to a hospital by ambulance for observation.

The NTSB told authorities to secure the scene and prohibited pictures photographs by media until they arrived.

According to an eye witness the chopper, which was fitted for spraying ag chemicals, ended up on its side and appeared destroyed.

The experienced pilot was able to walk several hundred feet out of the cornfield but sustained chemical interaction.

The wreckage was extremely difficult to locate due to the height of the of the corn which appeared to be over seven feet tall.

The Weakley County Sheriff’s deputies, the THP, Latham Dukedom Fire Department, and Weakley County Ambulance Service were all on the scene.

It is uncertain how long the investigation will take.

WCMES was on the scene and worked to restore power in the area