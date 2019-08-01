Allison Keyes, an award-winning journalist with more than 25 years of experience, has been named a Washington, D.C.-based correspondent for CBS News Radio.

Keyes will be integral to the Network’s coverage of the 2020 presidential election. She will also focus on covering stories on diversity and equality issues. Her reporting will be heard daily on CBS News Radio affiliates around the country.

Keyes is a familiar voice to CBS News Radio listeners. As a freelance reporter and anchor for CBS News Radio since 2014, she has covered such major news events as the Women’s March on Washington in 2017, President Barack Obama’s 2008 campaign for the White House and Native American activists’ attempts to get the Washington Redskins to change the team’s name.

Keyes has won more than 20 journalism awards, including the Newswomen’s Club of New York 2000 Front Page Award for Breaking News for her reports on the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks in New York. That coverage also earned her, along with WCBS newsroom staff, the New York State Associated Press Broadcast Award for Breaking News and Continuing Coverage. In 2014 Keyes won a National Association of Black Journalists Salute to Excellence Award for her coverage of the 50th anniversary of the March on Washington.

Keyes earned a degree in English and journalism from Illinois Wesleyan University in Bloomington, Illinois.