Approximately 125 friends and UT Martin family members celebrated the life of basketball coach Anthony Stewart Sunday afternoon in the Elam Center on campus. Coach Stewart passed away a week ago from unknown causes.

Among those celebrating his life were former UTM Coach Heath Shroyer, who hired Coach Stewart, former Skyhawk player Kedar Edwards, and Coach Stewart’s son Anthony.

Anthony Stewart shared his father’s love for his players, their parents, and all those who came in contact with his father.

He went on to say how much his father and his family loved Tennessee and that they appreciated the love and out pouring of support the Stewart family has received.

Coach Heath Shroyer, who is now head coach at McNeese State shared his love of his friend and how Coach Stewart emphasized loyalty first.

Voice of the Skyhawks Chris Brinkley and Dr. Mike Sams also shared their friendship and relationship with Coach Stewart.

The service was closed to the public for health concerns.

Another service will be held in Akron, Ohio where Coach Stewart grew up and will be laid to rest this Saturday.

Coach Stewart is survived by his wife Cheryl, sons Anthony and Parker, and daughter Skylar.