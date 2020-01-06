Applications are now being accepted for the 31st session of the Martin Police Department’s Citizens Police Academy.

Assistant Police Chief Phillip Fuqua says this year’s class begins March 5th with a total of 10 classes on Thursday nights from 6:00 to 9:00.

Classes will include courses taught by officers, group projects, and individual participation in demonstrations to learn what the Martin Police Department does on a daily basis what citizens can do to be a better partner in their own community.

Applications may be submitted online at martindps.org or you can pick up an application at the Martin Police Department between 8:00 and 4:00 Monday through Friday.

Assistant Chief Fuqua says only 30 spots are available and preference is given to Martin residents or those who work or own businesses in Martin.