UT Martin freshman quarterback John Bachus III has been named a finalist for the prestigious Jerry Rice Award which is given to the nation’s top FCS freshman performer.

Bachus is one of 20 freshmen named as finalists for the award named after legendary hall of fame wide receiver Jerry Rice.

Bachus started all 12 games for UTM this season, completing over 56 percent of his passes for 2,549 yards and 18 touchdowns. He was named the OVC Newcomer of the Week four times this season and a two time OVC Offensive Player of the Week.

Bachus ranks first among freshmen in passing yards, and is in the top-ten in Skyhawk single-season total offense, passing yards, and touchdown passes.

A national panel of over 150 sports information and media relations directors, broadcasters, writers, and other dignitaries will vote on the award following the regular season.