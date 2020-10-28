Dresden High School graduate Matt Beaty can now add “World Series Champion” to his resume as the Los Angeles Dodgers won their seventh Fall Classic title over the Tampa Bay Rays after six games.

Beaty was a twelfth-round draft pick in 2015, and was called up to join the Dodgers team last season.

Beaty’s high school baseball coach Scott Killebrew told WCMT’s Good Times in the morning about watching the win last night.

Coach Killebrew told us about Beaty’s role with the Dodgers this season.

The former Dresden Baseball coach took a few moments to tell listeners about the younger Matt Beaty.

The Dodgers had not won the World Series title since 1988.

*photo courtesy of @jesica_beaty on Twitter